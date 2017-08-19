19-year-old surfer dies after accident in Cambria

A 19-year-old man was injured and later died Friday afternoon in a surfing accident in the waters off Moonstone Beach in Cambria, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The unidentified man had been surfing with friends when the accident occurred about 4:40 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, CPR already was in progress, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died about 8:15 p.m.
The man’s identity isn’t being released pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives are investigating the incident. No foul play is suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
