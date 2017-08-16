Eclipse watchers, a store in Pismo Beach has glasses for sale

A Pismo Beach store has some good news for eclipse watchers: It has a limited supply of protective glasses, but you better move fast because it may be the only place in the county with any in stock.

Optical Concepts owner Terry Agin said that he ordered 50 of the glasses manufactured by the company American Paper Optics. They meet international safety standards, and he is selling them for $10 each.

Agin said the glasses meet “the transmission requirements of ISO 12312-2,” which meets light transmission standard levels, according to the American Astronomy Society. Looking directly at the sun is considered unsafe, unless through specialized solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.”

“This company is on the list for safe manufacturers,” Agin said. “I’ve been getting calls the past couple of weeks for glasses. People are needing them. But I could only order 50.”

While other parts of the country will experience a full solar eclipse, the Central Coast will experience a partial eclipse Monday. It will begin at 9 a.m., peak at 10:15 a.m. and conclude at 11:40 a.m.

Optical Concepts is open weekdays from 9 to 5:30 at 889 Oak Park Blvd. To find out more, call 805-481-9797.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib