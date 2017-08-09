A fire broke out in an RV along Highway 41 near the Cholame Y on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.
Fire crews respond to fully engulfed RV near Cholame Y

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 09, 2017 5:14 PM

Crews responded to the scene of a RV fully engulfed by fire that spread to some nearby vegetation on Highway 41 east of the Cholame Y, according to Cal Fire and the police scanner late afternoon Wednesday.

A report of a fire inside an RV parked on the right-hand side of the road was first reported about 4:30 p.m. on the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The fire spread to about a 20-foot patch of vegetation by 4:51 p.m., according to the CHP page.

About 5:02 p.m., Cal Fire reported the vehicle fire was “knocked down” and the spread to vegetation had stopped. Units will remain on scene for the next hour.

According to the police scanner, road closures were not needed and traffic was able to get through.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

