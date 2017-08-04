Longtime Arroyo Grande police Chief Steven Annibali is retiring

Arroyo Grande police Chief Steven Annibali is retiring, ending 10 years with the city.

Annibali announced his retirement Friday. His last day will be Aug. 8, when he is expected to be honored at the City Council meeting.

Cmdr. Beau Pryor, who has been acting chief in recent weeks while Annibali was out of the office for a medical issue, will serve as interim chief.

According to a news release, Annibali began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1978. He has served as Arroyo Grande police chief since August 2007; before that he was police chief in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Breckenridge, Colorado.

During his time in Arroyo Grande, Annibali helped the department improve its “professional standards, technology, training and crime analysis,” according to the release. He also implemented cost-effective initiatives such as fleet leasing, contract services and the Neighborhood Services unit that focuses on quality of life issues in the city.

“I have had the opportunity to serve in a variety of unique and supportive communities over the years,” he said in the release. “However, my time in Arroyo Grande has been some of the most rewarding in my career. I have profound respect for the city and staff, the police department and the citizens of Arroyo Grande — I cannot thank them enough for their unwavering support over the years.”