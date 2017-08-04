Andrew Chaylon Holland died in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Jan. 22. The Holland family received a $5 million settlement from the county for his death, and the county pledged to enact changes at the jail.
SLO County says it won’t release video of jail inmate’s death

August 04, 2017 4:41 PM

San Luis Obispo County will not release jailhouse surveillance footage of the 46-hour-restraint and subsequent death of former County Jail inmate Andrew Holland in January.

In response to a July 27 public records request for all video and other records in relation to Holland’s Jan. 22 death, County Counsel Rita Neal wrote Friday to The Tribune and other media organizations that the video and documents are exempt from public disclosure.

The video and records are part of an ongoing investigation, contain Holland’s protected health information and are local law enforcements’ security files used for ‘correctional purposes,’” she wrote.

Holland’s family was awarded a $5 million settlement against the county last week for his death.

