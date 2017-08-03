Cause of death released for woman, 20, who died at Lake San Antonio music festival

A 20-year-old woman who died after attending the Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio in May 2017 overdosed on LSD, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Baylee Gatlin, a Ventura College student, died of an accidental overdose of LSD at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, the Sheriff’s Office said. The specific cause of death released by the coroner was “acute lysergic acid diethylamide toxicity.”

Gatlin’s family described her as a goal-oriented, positive person, a hard worker with a “beautiful smile” who wanted to travel and was preparing to transfer to Cal Poly. Gatlin had gone to Lightning in a Bottle last year, and it was a “life-changing event for her,” her cousin, Jamee Ybarra, said in May.

Ari DeChellis, Gatlin’s aunt, told The Tribune in May that Gatlin’s death “could have been prevented.”

“They could have had medical services for her, and they didn’t,” DeChellis said. “And they could have had sensible people working in what was supposed to be the triage or medical and apparently they didn’t.” She did not elaborate further.

According to Lightning in a Bottle’s website, medical teams are available 24 hours a day at the three-day event, which was in its fourth year. About 25,000 people turned out this year for the event that features music on several stages and art installations, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

At the time, music festival organizers released the following statement in regard to Gatlin’s death: “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman who passed away at Twin Cities Hospital after attending Lightning in a Bottle this weekend. We ask that the LiB community keep her and her family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”