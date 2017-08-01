1 person killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 46 near Cholame Y

One person was killed in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 46 near the Cholame Y on Monday night.

About 8:50 p.m., a man from Yuma, Arizona, was driving a 1997 Acura Integra west on Highway 46 when he moved into the eastbound lane to pass another vehicle. He then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer that was being driven by a 33-year-old man from Calgary, Canada, the the California Highway Patrol said.

After the crash, which occurred two miles east of Highway 41, the Acura traveled onto a grassy area off the highway, where it rested on its wheels and caught fire, the CHP said. The driver of the Acura was killed. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

After the crash, a 39-year-old woman driving a 2012 Honda Civic drove through debris on the road. Some of that debris struck her car and caused damage, but she was not hurt, the CHP said.

The crash is under investigation, and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the eighth fatal crash near the Cholame Y intersection of Highways 46 and 41 since March.