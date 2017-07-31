Arroyo Grande High School
Here is why you might hear gunshots near Arroyo Grande High School this week

By Kaytlyn Leslie

July 31, 2017 7:13 PM

The Arroyo Grande Police Department will hold training sessions at the Arroyo Grande High School campus on Tuesday and Saturday, focusing on how to respond to an active shooter situation at the school.

Residents near the school were notified of the training sessions, which are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and were cautioned that during the training they might hear the sound of simulated gunshots and explosive devices.

The high school will be closed to the public during the training.

