New Tech honors 85 ‘brave and courageous’ seniors at graduation ceremony

Central Coast New Tech High School honored its second graduating class of seniors Saturday, a class that principal Christina Holst saluted for its fearlessness.
“As our second graduating class, they are brave and courageous, having taken a chance to embrace their learning in a new way,” Holst said. “They are also extremely collaborative and have high expectations for themselves. Additionally, they significantly shaped the CCNTH program having created key clubs on campus such as ASB, AVID, LEO, and LINK Crew.”
According to Holst the 85 students that make up the graduating class “will thrive in college and career pathways and have the agency to reflect and act on a growth mindset.”
The valedictorian was Megan Garcia, and salutatorian was Cali Singleton.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments