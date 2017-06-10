The graduation ceremony for 88 students at Central Coast New Tech High School was held at the Nipomo campus, Saturday, June 10, 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
The graduation ceremony for 88 students at Central Coast New Tech High School was held at the Nipomo campus, Saturday, June 10, 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

June 10, 2017 1:45 PM

New Tech honors 85 ‘brave and courageous’ seniors at graduation ceremony

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Central Coast New Tech High School honored its second graduating class of seniors Saturday, a class that principal Christina Holst saluted for its fearlessness.

“As our second graduating class, they are brave and courageous, having taken a chance to embrace their learning in a new way,” Holst said. “They are also extremely collaborative and have high expectations for themselves. Additionally, they significantly shaped the CCNTH program having created key clubs on campus such as ASB, AVID, LEO, and LINK Crew.”

According to Holst the 85 students that make up the graduating class “will thrive in college and career pathways and have the agency to reflect and act on a growth mindset.”

The valedictorian was Megan Garcia, and salutatorian was Cali Singleton.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos