Dazed and confused about marijuana in Morro Bay? This city forum may help

Morro Bay residents wanting to learn more about marijuana-related issues in their city — including whether it should allow dispensaries and other businesses — are encouraged to attend a community forum next week.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall at 209 Surf St.

Participants will be able to ask the City Council and city staff about alternatives to the city’s current marijuana regulations, including personal use, cultivation of indoor and outdoor marijuana plants, commercial operations, and taxation and fees.

In addition, the city will take residents’ input on determining whether to regulate or ban local commercial marijuana operations, or to ban or regulate mobile dispensaries, which the city plans to decide by the end of the year.

For more information, call 805-772-6200.