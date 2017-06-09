580-home San Luis Ranch project gets planners’ OK — now it’s on to the City Council

The San Luis Ranch housing proposal for 580 homes along with commercial, office and hotel space is now in the City Council’s hands.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the project to the City Council on Wednesday night.

The proposal off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo would develop 40 acres of the 131-acre site, with an additional nine acres for roadways and 60 acres for agriculture and open space.

Supporters say it would provide much-needed workforce housing, but opponents believe it would add impacts such as traffic while taking away prime agricultural land.

The housing units would range in size from 250-square-foot apartments to a 2,200-square-foot homes, with the homes on small lots (the largest would be 3,200 square feet, half the size of the city’s current standard lot). Costs in today’s dollars would range from about $350,000 to $600,000.

The City Council will hear discussion on the proposal on July 5, and possibly continue the hearing to July 18.

