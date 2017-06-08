A small earthquake was reported Thursday, June 8, 2017, in the ocean southwest of Lompoc, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
June 08, 2017 10:07 PM

3.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Lompoc

By Tom Bolton

A small earthquake was reported Thursday night in the ocean southwest of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck at 7:45 p.m. 10 miles south-southwest of Point Arguello.

Only light shaking was reported in the Lompoc Valley from the quake, which occurred at a shallow depth, the USGS said.

No injuries or damage was reported.

As of 10 p.m., 14 people reported feeling the quake on USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” website.

