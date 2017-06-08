Shandon celebrates 13 new grads, all of whom are off to college

Members of Shandon High School’s small but accomplished 13-student Class of 2017 celebrated their graduation Thursday on the school’s West Lawn.

Raina Hagen was honored as valedictorian, and Zech Erdman and Cristobal Lopez were recognized as co-salutatorians.

All 13 graduates will continue their studies at Cuesta College, said Principal Teresa Taylor, who also serves as superintendent of Shandon Joint Unified School District.

Taylor described the class as “career-driven.” Students received an average of $1,000 in scholarships, and four graduates received the state seal of biliteracy, which recognizes fluency in two languages, she said.

“Although they’re a small class, they’re very talented and diverse,” Taylor said.