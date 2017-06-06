Camp San Luis Obispo to offer rare access for new Race SLO adventure run

The Camp San Luis Obispo military base will offer rare access to the public in March when Race SLO and the California Military Department host the inaugural Warrior Trial Run Adventure.
The event — scheduled for March 23-24 — will offer 5k, 10k and 1-mile runs, military grade challenge obstacle towers, a team leadership reaction challenge, an environmental legacy hike up Cerro Romauldo and a Camp SLO historical legacy tour. Organizers are touting the event as an effort to strengthen the relationship between Californians and military personnel.
Race SLO Founder and CEO Samantha Pruitt said people who are not interested in the racing portion can still register for free, participate in the tours and observe military demonstrations.
Since Camp SLO has been restricted to the public since it was established in 1928, Pruitt said she hopes to draw thousands to the event and give the public a behind-the-scenes look into the California Military Department.
“We absolutely want locals out there to learn about the history of the base and really understand how it works,” Pruitt said.
An overnight military challenge also will be offered to participants ages 12 and over, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. The overnight challenge is limited to the first 100 participants to register, according to a Race SLO news release.
To register for the inaugural Warrior Trail Run Adventure or for more information, visit www.warriortrailrun.org.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
