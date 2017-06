facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages Pause 1:46 Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 2:30 Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the work for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge 1:04 New program helps SLO County workers get into tech 1:12 Tree removal in Sunken Gardens, Atascadero 1:04 Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city 1:15 Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target 1:47 Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother 0:49 24-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 1:20 Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email St. Andrews the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo has sponsored the lively, fun event in Mission Plaza since 2008. The event will run again Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

St. Andrews the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo has sponsored the lively, fun event in Mission Plaza since 2008. The event will run again Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Laura Dickinson The Tribune