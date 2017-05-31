Mid-State Fair rides illuminate the carnival area on July 31, 2016.
Mid-State Fair rides illuminate the carnival area on July 31, 2016. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com
Mid-State Fair rides illuminate the carnival area on July 31, 2016. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Local

May 31, 2017 3:52 PM

New rides, cheaper ticket prices coming to Mid-State Fair carnival

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

California Mid-State Fair visitors will get a whole new ride experience this year — a different carnival provider will take over in July, bringing new attractions and cheaper prices.

Helms and Sons Amusements Inc. of Colton will stage dozens of rides at the Paso Robles Event Center, including a few new ones, according to a Mid-State Fair news release. Water flume ride Big Splash, faster thrill rides Star Dancer and Shock Wave and scary ride Zombie House are among the new attractions for older kids and adults.

Lego-themed Block City and a Mad Birds obstacle course styled after the popular Angry Birds smartphone game will join the kids’ attractions.

Ride tickets will also cost less — although most rides require multiple tickets, visitors will pay 50 cents apiece, according to the release.

Wristbands allowing visitors to ride an unlimited number of attractions will cost $35 or $25 with a special WOW coupon. The coupons will also come with a two-for-one carnival game play and a free popcorn and prize.

The Mid-State Fair will be held from July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 0:49

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says
Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos