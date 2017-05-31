San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Pomeroy Road in Nipomo.
May 31, 2017 9:32 AM

Woman found dead in Nipomo home with stab wound to neck

By Gabby Ferreira

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Nipomo home early Wednesday morning, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Pomeroy Road after receiving a 911 call at about 3 a.m., Cipolla said. When they arrived, they found a woman inside the home with a stab wound to the neck.

Authorities are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

One man, whom officials believe was the woman’s boyfriend, has been detained for questioning but is not a suspect at this time, Cipolla said. As of 9:10 a.m., authorities were still on scene interviewing witnesses.

