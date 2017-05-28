He’s biking down the entire West Coast — with a life-sized rhino hot on his heels

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend Pause 1:38 How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer 2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus' 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 1:29 Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 0:30 Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person 0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon 0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down 5:03 Conservative activist Lauren Southern speaks at Cal Poly Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Matt Meyer, 31, is bicycling down the West Coast from the Canadian border with a nearly 350-pound fiberglass rhinoceros in tow. The 2,000-mile journey he began April 17 in Blaine, Washington, is dedicated to raising funds and global awareness for the poaching crisis on rhinos in his home country of South Africa. Meyer is expected to come through SLO County on May 29 and May 30, 2017. Rhino Ride Project

