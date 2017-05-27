Memorial Day ceremonies around SLO County

Here is a list of Memorial Day events being held in San Luis Obispo County. All events take place Monday. All are free, not including barbecues that follow.
San Luis Obispo County
Historical military aircraft will perform flyovers during Memorial Day ceremonies throughout San Luis Obispo County. Organized by Estrella Warbirds Museum of Paso Robles. 805-674-2907.
The flyover schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m., Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive
- 11:04 a.m., Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Road
- 11:08 a.m., Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero
- 11:12 a.m., Santa Margarita, 606 E. Pozo Road
- 11:24 a.m., San Luis Cemetery, 2890 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo
- 11:30 a.m., Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road
- Noon, Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, 9029 Morro Road, Atascadero for Atascadero
- 1:35 p.m., Avila Beach Golf Course, 6464 Ana Bay Drive
- 4 p.m., Cayucos Pier
Atascadero
▪ 11 a.m. at Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road off Highway 41. Ceremony includes guest speaker. 805-466-3305.
▪ Noon at Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, Atascadero Lake Park. Ceremony followed by music and a community barbecue. 805-462-1267 or facesoffreedommemorial.org
Cambria
▪ 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Ceremony followed by barbecue. 805-927-3624.
Cayucos
▪ 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. Service in memory of U.S. military veterans and those lost at sea. 805-720-3173.
Los Osos
▪ 10:30 a.m. music, 11 a.m. ceremony, at Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park, 2260 Los Osos Valley Road. Ceremony includes guest speaker Mike Belford. Followed by a barbecue. 805-528-1500.
Paso Robles
▪ 11 a.m. at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive. Ceremony includes an honor guard, patriotic songs, prayers and a speech by San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong.
Pismo Beach
▪ 11 a.m. at the Pismo Beach Pier promenade. U.S. Army veteran Kevin M. Rice, former Pismo Beach city manager, will deliver a keynote address. Also in store are a presentation of colors by Pismo Beach Color Guard, a wreath presentation and patriotic readings by Warren Addison. 805-773-7004.
San Luis Obispo
▪ 11 a.m. to noon at San Luis Cemetery, 2890 South Higuera St. Ceremony includes patriotic music by Pacific Horizon Chorus and a recitation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by Stew Jenkins. Frank Rowan will read a Civil War farewell letter accompanied by violinist Sol Rudnick. 805-441-1405.
Templeton
▪ 10 a.m. at Templeton District Cemetery, 100 Templeton Road. Memorial service includes a speaker, color guard, bell ringing and gun salute. 805-434-1402.
Comments