A ball python.
A ball python. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A ball python. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

May 25, 2017 11:23 AM

Over 40 pythons seized at Arroyo Grande storage unit

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services officers found 42 ball pythons in a self-storage facility in Arroyo Grande on Thursday evening.

Officers received a report of abandoned animals about 6 p.m., according to Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson. When they arrived, they found the snakes in plastic storage containers that were stacked inside one of the units at the Grand Avenue facility.

Just 20 of the snakes were alive, and they were taken to the agency’s shelter to be evaluated, Animal Services said. The other 22 snakes were dead and in “various stages of decomposition.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO 4:04

A look inside the new theater coming to downtown SLO
Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur
Fire destroys rural Paso Robles home at hilltop vineyard 0:31

Fire destroys rural Paso Robles home at hilltop vineyard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos