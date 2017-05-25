New theater joining ‘little oasis for the arts’ in downtown SLO

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur Pause 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:28 Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic 0:35 Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video 4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly 2:25 National Police Week 2017 0:31 Fire destroys rural Paso Robles home at hilltop vineyard 1:23 Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, formerly SLO Little Theatre, will join the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the History Center of San Luis Obispo County in an area along part of Monterey Street anchored by Mission San Luis Obispo. Here's a look inside the theater's future home, expected to be completed by 2021. Bryce Engstrom Architect

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, formerly SLO Little Theatre, will join the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the History Center of San Luis Obispo County in an area along part of Monterey Street anchored by Mission San Luis Obispo. Here's a look inside the theater's future home, expected to be completed by 2021. Bryce Engstrom Architect