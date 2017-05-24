Firefighters responded to a fully involved residential structure fire near Lake Nacimiento Lake Drive and Valley Quail Place in Paso Robles on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
May 24, 2017 5:02 PM

Firefighters battling ‘fully involved’ house fire in Paso Robles

By Lucas Clark

Update: 5:15 p.m.

Cal Fire tweeted that the fire is contained to the structure.

Crews from Templeton Fire are also helping to battle the flames.

Original story

Firefighters are responding to a fully involved residential structure fire near Lake Nacimiento Lake Drive and Valley Quail Place in Paso Robles.

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said firefighters from Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Paso Robles Fire Department were responding to the fire at a single-story, 3,000-square-foot home about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

