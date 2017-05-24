Firefighters battling ‘fully involved’ house fire in Paso Robles

Update: 5:15 p.m.
Cal Fire tweeted that the fire is contained to the structure.
Crews from Templeton Fire are also helping to battle the flames.
#QuailIncident #QuailIc (update) fire contained to the structure. Approx 3000 sqft home. @PRCity fire and @templetonfd assisting. pic.twitter.com/xBfHM2bOBc— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 25, 2017
Original story
Firefighters are responding to a fully involved residential structure fire near Lake Nacimiento Lake Drive and Valley Quail Place in Paso Robles.
Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said firefighters from Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and Paso Robles Fire Department were responding to the fire at a single-story, 3,000-square-foot home about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
[NEW] Firefighters responding to fully involved residential structure fire on Quail Place in Paso Robles. #QuailIncident— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 24, 2017
