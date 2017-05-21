Fire crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to a brush fire Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Wasioja Canyon, in the area of Highway 166 and Wasioja Road, about 50 miles east of Santa Maria.
Local

May 21, 2017

Brush fire east of Santa Maria grows to 190 acres

Noozhawk.com and Tribune staff

A brush fire near New Cuyama that drew a heavy response from firefighters overnight Saturday continued to grow Sunday.

The Wasioja Fire, burning at Highway 166 and Wasioja Road about 50 miles east of Santa Maria, charred about 190 acres and was 70 percent contained as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The fire was first reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Wasioja Fire, burning at Highway 166 and Wasioja Road about 50 miles east of Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County, was 70 percent contained as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Fire crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties both responded to the brush fire.

Ground firefighting crews, bulldozers, water tenders, helicopters and four air tankers responded, Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Saturday evening.

Zaniboni said the fire posed a possible threat to a few ranches in the area. He said 100 percent containment was expected by 6 p.m.

The fire’s cause was not yet known, and no further details were available.

