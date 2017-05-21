Bakersfield woman caught illegally climbing Morro Rock was ‘possibly throwing rocks’

A woman who illegally climbed Morro Rock on Sunday was cited and will be fined, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.

Authorities responded to a report of someone “climbing the rock and possibly throwing rocks” sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m., according to State Parks Superintendent Dan Falat. When responders arrived, they found a woman 150 feet up on the rock and helped her down.

The woman, a tourist from Bakersfield, was issued a citation by State Parks for climbing the rock, Falat said.

She also had a warrant out for failing to appear in court in Bakersfield, Falat said.

Morro Bay firefighters removed a woman who was illegally climbing Morro Rock on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Morro Bay Fire Department