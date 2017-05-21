Morro Bay firefighters removed a woman who was illegally climbing Morro Rock on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
May 21, 2017 2:38 PM

Bakersfield woman caught illegally climbing Morro Rock was ‘possibly throwing rocks’

A woman who illegally climbed Morro Rock on Sunday was cited and will be fined, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.

Authorities responded to a report of someone “climbing the rock and possibly throwing rocks” sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m., according to State Parks Superintendent Dan Falat. When responders arrived, they found a woman 150 feet up on the rock and helped her down.

The woman, a tourist from Bakersfield, was issued a citation by State Parks for climbing the rock, Falat said.

She also had a warrant out for failing to appear in court in Bakersfield, Falat said.

Morro Bay firefighters removed a woman who was illegally climbing Morro Rock on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Watch a dramatic rescue at Morro Rock

A Fresno man who climbed Morro Rock and got stuck on the way down Thursday, April 7, 2016, was rescued by Morro Bay fire Capt. Todd Gailey, who descended by cable from a CHP helicopter to hoist 27-year-old Michael Banks from the narrow ledge. Watch the daring rescue from the helicopter's vantage point.

