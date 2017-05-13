Swastika, racial slur graffiti among vandalism at Templeton High School

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred Saturday morning at Templeton High School.
After receiving a call from school staff, deputies discovered f a swastika and racial slurs written on several windows at the school, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. As a result, the release said, detectives are investigating this incident as a hate crime and the FBI has been notified.
Additionally, deputies discovered the gym had been flooded with a garden hose placed inside the gym and left running, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the hardwood floor, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at 805-871-4500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
