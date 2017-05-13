1 dead, 2 seriously injured in car crash at Cholame ‘Y’

One person is dead and two seriously injured following a head-on collision Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 46, also known as the Cholame “Y.”
The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a dark gray Honda Odyssey and and a light gray sedan shortly after it was reported at 7:47 a.m.
The crash marks the latest in a string of 2017 traffic fatalities at that intersection.
Both Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo County Fire units deployed to assist, and a Cal Star helicopter was called in.
By 10:23 a.m., all traffic lanes were open again.
This story will be updated.
