May 13, 2017 10:33 AM

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in car crash at Cholame ‘Y’

By Andrew Sheeler

One person is dead and two seriously injured following a head-on collision Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 46, also known as the Cholame “Y.”

The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident involving a dark gray Honda Odyssey and and a light gray sedan shortly after it was reported at 7:47 a.m.

The crash marks the latest in a string of 2017 traffic fatalities at that intersection.

Both Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo County Fire units deployed to assist, and a Cal Star helicopter was called in.

By 10:23 a.m., all traffic lanes were open again.

This story will be updated.

