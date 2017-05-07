Local

Power outage hits 3,000 customers in San Luis Obispo

By Gabby Ferreira

A power outage near Cal Poly and along Highway 1 knocked out power to 3,203 customers Sunday morning.

The outage started about 10:55 a.m., according to PG&E’s website. The affected area stretched from Marsh Street in downtown San Luis Obispo and up Highway 1, nearly to the California Men’s Colony. It included residential areas along Foothill Boulevard.

By about 2 p.m., power had been restored to all but 16 people. Power was expected to be fully restored by 7 p.m.

The outage was caused by an issue with a transformer, PG&E said.

