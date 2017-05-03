Los Osos homeowners could be fined $5,500 a day for failing to connect to sewer

1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math Pause

0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly

1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:48 The making of Jerry Scott's cow for CowParade SLO County

1:00 CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities