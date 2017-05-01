Paso Robles bar prohibited from selling alcohol for 25 days

Pine Street Saloon in Paso Robles on Thursday was prohibited from selling alcohol for 25 days after an employee allegedly sold marijuana to undercover Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.
Agents conducted a six-week investigation of the longtime establishment at 1234 Pine St., during which David French allegedly sold them marijuana three times, according to an ABC news release.
French pleaded no contest to selling or furnishing marijuana, according to the release. He was sentenced to 60 days in San Luis Obispo County Jail and was given three years of probation.
Saloon staff on Friday posted on Facebook in honor of the bar’s 47th birthday: “We’ll all celebrate together after our ‘summer vacation.’ See you in 23 days!”
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments