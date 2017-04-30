Local

April 30, 2017 6:25 PM

Tired of tent camping? Lopez Lake has you covered with new log cabins

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Starting this month, campers at Lopez Lake will have the chance to ditch their tents and instead stay in one of the recreation area’s new log cabins.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Parks and Recreation has bought and installed four cabins that will be available to reserve starting in mid-May, according to a county e-newsletter. The cabins can fit up to six campers and will cost between $95 and $195 per night.

Lopez Lake won’t be the only place in the county where campers can imagine living in pioneer days: Santa Margarita Lake is expected to add three similar cabins to its Osprey Campground during the summer, according to the newsletter.

Reservations can be made at www.slocountyparks.org.

