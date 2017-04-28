Local

April 28, 2017 12:22 PM

Pilot leaves the engine on while working on his plane and this happened at SLO County airport

By Lindsey Holden

A single-engine plane accident at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport sent a pilot to the hospital Friday morning.

The man was working on a private plane with the engine still running around 11 a.m. when the aircraft began to move, said Chris Elms, a Cal Fire spokesman. The plane rolled across taxiways and a grassy area before coming to a stop between runways.

The pilot suffered minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital, Elms said.

Cal Fire is turning the incident scene over to airport staff to be investigated, he said.

