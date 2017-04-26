Brush fire burns almost 4 acres in Paso Robles

A brush fire burned about 3.8 acres in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.
Cal Fire crews responded to the fire at Vine Street across from Kiler Canyon Road about 11:30 a.m.
By 12:15 p.m., crews had put out most of the fire, and they had finished clearing it by 2:20 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.
Other responders included the Paso Robles Fire Department, the Templeton Fire Department and Camp Roberts Fire.
Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
#VineIC (final) incident closed. all crews are available.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 26, 2017
#VineIC (update) corrected acreage 3.8 acres. Crews will be mopping up for approx 1 hr. pic.twitter.com/7QCLLfbfaA— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 26, 2017
#VineIC approx 2 acres of grass. Forward spread stopped. Crews mopping up. Assisted by @PRCity fire, @templetonfd and #camprobertsfire pic.twitter.com/ekEYqZWDw7— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 26, 2017
