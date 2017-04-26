Local

April 26, 2017 3:18 PM

Brush fire burns almost 4 acres in Paso Robles

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

A brush fire burned about 3.8 acres in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews responded to the fire at Vine Street across from Kiler Canyon Road about 11:30 a.m.

By 12:15 p.m., crews had put out most of the fire, and they had finished clearing it by 2:20 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.

Other responders included the Paso Robles Fire Department, the Templeton Fire Department and Camp Roberts Fire.

Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor

5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor 1:38

5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor
Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach 1:12

Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach
Divers clean up trash at Harford Pier in Avila Beach 0:43

Divers clean up trash at Harford Pier in Avila Beach

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos