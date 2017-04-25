Search underway at Lake Cachuma for missing 5-year-old boy

A search was underway at Lake Cachuma on Tuesday for a missing 5-year-old boy from Southern California.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen Thursday at Disneyland with his father. The boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was found alone and unconscious in a vehicle in South Pasadena over the weekend.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and reportedly has not been forthcoming with investigators.

“Investigators have information that the suspect, who is currently in custody, spent Friday at Lake Cachuma,” Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel are assisting in the search, including members of the department’s dive team and tracking dogs, as well as a county helicopter.

Mendoza said investigators do not know whether the boy was with his father at the lake.

“We believe he spent this entire day there,” Mendoza said. “We’re trying to identify witnesses who saw him in area, park attendants, anyone who may have seen him.”

The boy’s mother, who is going through a divorce with the father, reported the child missing Saturday morning after the father failed to drop him off in San Marino. The father was located near Arroyo Park in South Pasadena, and authorities conducted an intensive search of the area.

Assisting in the efforts were police from San Marino, South Pasadena and Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times quoted South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller regarding the case: “We (don’t) know if he crawled out of the car himself, if he walked away, if he was abducted — we have no idea.”

Aramazd is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.