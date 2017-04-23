Man killed in Paso Robles plane crash identified

The man who was killed in a Sunday morning plane crash in Paso Robles has been identified, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Javier Fernando Arango, 54, of Los Angeles, was the sole occupant of a World War I replica biplane when it crashed in a field several minutes after taking off from a private airstrip.

Arango was a board member emeritus of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and was a well-known member of the local aviation community.

Arango, who was featured as a World War I aircraft enthusiast in Air & Space Magazine, had “one of the world’s finest private collections of World War I aircraft,” according to the magazine.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive on scene and investigate the crash.