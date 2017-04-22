Local

April 22, 2017 1:56 PM

Grass fire burns 1 acre near Lake Nacimiento

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Update 4:52 p.m.

Cal Fire extinguished the 1-acre fire and cleared the scene about 4:40 p.m., Capt. Brent Lee said.

Original story:

Cal Fire crews are working to extinguish a slow-burning fire that started near Lake Nacimiento just east of Running Deer Road on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire, which has burned less than 1 acre and started in green grass, about 12:35 p.m., spokesman Chris Elms said.

Four fire engines and one hand crew are on scene working to mop up the contained fire, Elms said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon 2:30

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon
Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo 1:41

Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo
Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person 0:30

Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos