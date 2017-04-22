Grass fire burns 1 acre near Lake Nacimiento

Update 4:52 p.m.
Cal Fire extinguished the 1-acre fire and cleared the scene about 4:40 p.m., Capt. Brent Lee said.
Original story:
Cal Fire crews are working to extinguish a slow-burning fire that started near Lake Nacimiento just east of Running Deer Road on Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to the fire, which has burned less than 1 acre and started in green grass, about 12:35 p.m., spokesman Chris Elms said.
Four fire engines and one hand crew are on scene working to mop up the contained fire, Elms said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
