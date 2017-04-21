He needed an Eagle Scout project. Now Arroyo Grande kids will get a new playground.

A new farm-themed playground is being built in the Arroyo Grande Village, thanks to a group of Boy and Eagle Scouts and community donations.
Riley Betita, 17, of Arroyo Grande said he came up with the idea while deciding what community service project he wanted to do to become an Eagle Scout (he’s currently a Boy Scout with Troop 413).
On Friday he and his fellow Scouts were helping to mix and pour concrete at the playground site near the Arroyo Grande Rotary Bandstand in Heritage Park.
“While in the car, my best friend suggested a swing,” he said. “We actually came into contact with one of the city workers, and a play structure has actually been an idea for a long time, so I thought I should push that forward and see what I can get out of it.”
It’ll feature a tractor play structure and two spring-mounted bouncing roosters. The equipment will be provided by Sun Country Systems, a Los Angeles-based playground company, and paid for by the city. Concrete was donated by CalPortland and Woody’s Concrete Pumping.
The park is expected to be open to the public on May 20, but could open sooner depending on how quickly the playground equipment can be installed, he said.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
