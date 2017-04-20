Woman killed in two-vehicle crash at Cholame ‘Y’ identified

A San Jose woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon at the Highway 41 and Highway 46 intersection east of Paso Robles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cheryl Vanwettering, 37, died when she was ejected from the front seat of one of the two vehicles, a 2003 Itasca motor home. Another passenger, 14-year-old Frank Savala of San Jose, was ejected from the back of the motor home, according to a CHP news release. Savala was airlifted to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Four other people involved in the crash were sent to local hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to major.

The crash happened at the intersection known as the Cholame “Y” about 2:50 p.m. when a 2003 Itasca motor home – driven by Francisco Savala III of San Jose – was driving east on Highway 46, according to the release. As he reached the intersection with Highway 41, Savala turned left in front of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup in an attempt to drive north on Highway 41.

When the driver of the pickup, 60-year-old John Saxon of Las Vegas, saw the motor home turn in front of him, he veered to the right to avoid hitting the vehicle, the CHP said. The left front of Saxon’s pickup collided with the right front of the motor home.

The force of the collision caused Vanwettering and the 14-year-old to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the motor home, 44-year-old Savala, and a fourth person who was in the vehicle, 8-year-old Ariana Savala of San Jose, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

The only person in the motor home who was wearing a seat belt was the driver, according to the CHP.

Saxon, the driver of the pickup, suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital, along with the passenger of his vehicle, 59-year-old Susan Ann Saxon, who suffered moderate injuries.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said. The investigation is ongoing.