Woman whose body was found on fire in Santa Maria apparently committed suicide

The death of a woman whose body was found on fire Sunday outside a mental health clinic in Santa Maria has been ruled a suicide, police said Tuesday.
Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Foster Road for a report of a body on fire.
The circumstances of the death initially appeared suspicious, Sgt. Paul Flores said at the time, adding that officers were working to determine if it involved suicide or homicide.
“The investigation determined there was no foul play involved, and it is now being investigated as a suicide,” Flores said Tuesday.
Police have turned the investigation over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Unit.
The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department operates adult and children’s mental health clinics on the road.
Police did not release the name of the woman involved in the incident, nor have they said whether she was a patient of Santa Barbara County’s behavioral wellness programs.
Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments