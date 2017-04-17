Diablo Canyon closure hearings to begin this week in San Francisco

Hearings for PG&E’s proposal to close Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant will begin Wednesday.
The California Public Utilities Commission will begin hearing testimony at 10 a.m. in San Francisco. The hearing will also be broadcast online at www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/.
Representatives of PG&E, Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility, Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Mothers for Peace, San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Coastal Unified School District and the coalition of SLO County cities are expected to speak.
The Commission has scheduled eight hearings between Wednesday and April 28 to hear testimony regarding the utility’s application.
The results of the hearings will determine the fate of the power plant: PG&E announced in June it will not seek relicensing of its two nuclear reactors when they expire in 2024 and 2025; the closure is part of an agreement with labor and environmental organizations to increase investment in energy efficiency, renewable power and electricity storage.
The company has since agreed to pay $85 million to seven local cities, San Luis Coastal Unified School District and the county to support those communities after Diablo Canyon closes; it also promised to allocate $250 million to an employee retention and retraining program that would help Diablo Canyon workers through the closure and decommissioning.
The agreement is pending commission approval.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
To watch
The hearings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 19-21 and April 24-28 at CPUC Hearing Room A, 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. To watch online, visit www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc.
Comments