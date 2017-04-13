Three RadioShacks closing in San Luis Obispo County

RadioShack stores in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Atascadero will soon close, after parent company General Wireless Operations announced March 8 that it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would shutter about 200 stores nationwide and evaluate whether to retain another 1,300.
The RadioShack in Paso Robles, 2050 Spring St., and independent dealers in Morro Bay and Los Osos will remain open.
Scheduled for closing are the RadioShacks at 481 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo; 1548 Grand Ave. in Grover Beach; and 7379 El Camino Real in Atascadero. Employees said Thursday that a final date has yet to be set for the closures.
The nearly century-old business struggled to attract customers in recent years, despite a partnership with Sprint and a reduction of operating expenses by 23 percent, according to a company statement. The electronics chain now is in the process of selling off its inventory.
As a result of the realignment, RadioShack will not accept product returns on sales made after March 2.
“Products sold on or after March 2, 2017 do not come with a RadioShack warranty and are sold ‘as is,’” according to a company statement.
A RadioShack employee who answered the phone at the SLO store on Thursday referred all media inquiries to www.radioshack.com.
