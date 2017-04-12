See California’s stunning wildflower ‘superbloom’ from space

If you thought this year’s California wildflower show was amazing on the ground, wait until you see it from space.

After a wet winter, the blooms – tidy tips, poppies, lupine, fiddleneck, shooting star, owl’s clover, baby blue eyes and more – have erupted in San Luis Obispo County and across California. In fact, this year’s show is so remarkable that clusters of the wildflowers can actually be seen from space. The images of Carrizo Plain in eastern San Luis Obispo County and Los Padres National Forest are especially stunning.

The satellite images captured the 2017 wildflowers in all their colorful glory in March. See the differences between the 2017 and 2016 wildflower seasons below:

Carrizo Plain National Monument

Los Padres National Forest

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

