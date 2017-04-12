Local

April 12, 2017 7:43 PM

See California’s stunning wildflower ‘superbloom’ from space

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

If you thought this year’s California wildflower show was amazing on the ground, wait until you see it from space.

After a wet winter, the blooms – tidy tips, poppies, lupine, fiddleneck, shooting star, owl’s clover, baby blue eyes and more – have erupted in San Luis Obispo County and across California. In fact, this year’s show is so remarkable that clusters of the wildflowers can actually be seen from space. The images of Carrizo Plain in eastern San Luis Obispo County and Los Padres National Forest are especially stunning.

The satellite images captured the 2017 wildflowers in all their colorful glory in March. See the differences between the 2017 and 2016 wildflower seasons below:

Carrizo Plain National Monument

Los Padres National Forest

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

The wildflowers are in bloom in San Luis Obispo County - especially along Highway 58 near the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The especially wet winter has led to an explosion of wildflowers along the Central Coast. The 2017 season is expected to peak in

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert

When it rains, it pours — this year in a California desert, that means a wildflower "super bloom." Here's a look at the stunning show at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California.

McClatchy

