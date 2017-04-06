SLO partiers who register their ragers can avoid a fine and a visit from the cops

San Luis Obispo residents planning to host a party can avoid a potential noise violation, fine and visit from the police by registering their event with the Police Department.
The pilot program, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, allows hosts to notify police of their planned parties at least one week in advance.
Then, if a neighbor complains about noise, a dispatcher will call the registered party host, who will have 20 minutes to end the disturbance without further action.
The council sought a collaborative rather than punitive approach to achieve neighborhood peace, help avoid potentially costly fines, end parties more quickly and reduce additional complaints. Party hosts must be 18 years old and provide a photo ID.
The city’s Police Department will manage the program. Registration forms will be submitted at the department’s records counter. They will e reviewed and approved or denied by the neighborhood outreach manager, who will also monitor noise complaints and collect data.
