Oceano Elementary named the most bike-friendly school in the United States

Oceano Elementary is the most bike-friendly school in the entire country, according to a cycling advocacy group.
The League of American Bicyclists on Thursday named Oceano Elementary a Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Business, making it the first K-12 school in the United States to receive the group’s highest level of recognition.
The school was one of 59 awardees announced by the League, which annually recognizes businesses and groups that play a role in “making the country a safer, happier and more sustainable place to live and work” through bicycle-friendly programs, according to a news release.
The League also named two silver-level high schools, one silver-level elementary school and one silver-level public school district.
Oceano Elementary was recognized for its monthly Bike to School Days, after-school bike club, bike cleaning and maintenance opportunities at the school, free or loaned bikes for students to participate in activities, and bike safety instruction every month.
