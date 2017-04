1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium Pause

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos