Cyclist injured in collision with car after driver is ‘blinded by the sun’

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries after colliding with a Pontiac on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 101 and San Luis Bay Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The cyclist was traveling west on San Luis Bay Drive east of Highway 101, CHP Officer Jordan Richards said. A driver in a red 2004 Pontiac Sunfire was traveling east and was trying to turn left onto northbound Highway 101.
As the driver made the turn, he was “blinded by the sun” and could not see the cyclist, whom he hit. The cyclist landed on the hood of the car, caved in the car’s windshield and rolled to the ground, Richards said.
The cyclist was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with abrasions, cuts and complaints of pain in his back, Richards said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
