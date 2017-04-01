Eagle Ranch development in Atascadero moves ahead as neighbors push back

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Pause

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism