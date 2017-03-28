Need a job? Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants to hold a hiring day April 10

Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants will host a hiring day April 10.
The fast-food company is looking for workers with various levels of experience, from entry level to management, in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to a news release.
The hiring day will go from 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.mcdonalds.com/careers and start the application process via smartphone, tablet or computer to expedite the interview.
When potential applicants visit participating restaurants April 10, they can learn more about local restaurant job openings, apply if they have not already done so online, and be interviewed on the spot with a member of the restaurant management team.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
