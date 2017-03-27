Grover Beach to remove 90-foot cypress tree from Ramona Garden Park

Grover Beach will remove a 30-year-old Monterey cypress tree from Ramona Garden Park this week, after spending thousands of dollars in recent years to try to preserve the 90-foot-tall landmark.
The tree removal process will start Thursday and take two days.
According to a news release, city crews will remove the Monterey cypress because the tree is decaying and presents a risk of falling tree limbs. The tree, which is now cordoned off to protect the public, is in a busy area on the east side of the park on North 10th Street.
The city previously identified the tree as an important asset in Ramona Park, and spent several thousand dollars to maintain it. That included $3,500 to install support cables to reduce limb weight and $1,000 for pruning every 3 to 5 years, City Manager Matt Bronson said.
Ramona Park’s parking and sidewalk improvements were designed around the tree so that it wouldn’t be impacted.
Once the tree is removed, the city staff will select a new tree to be planted in its place.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
