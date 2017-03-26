Atascadero to host public comment meeting over controversial Eagle Rock development

Atascadero residents will get another chance to weigh in on a residential and commercial development on 3,457 acres of Eagle Ranch, which lies south of the city.
The city in February began asking for comments on a draft environmental impact report and specific plan prepared by the developers of the site. The City Council and Planning Commission on Thursday will host a special joint public comment meeting to receive feedback on the documents at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 6500 Palma Ave.
The written public comment period, which was originally to conclude April 1, has also been extended to April 17.
Eagle Ranch was part of Atascadero founder E.G. Lewis’ original colony blueprints and was bought by the Smith family of Ventura in 1964. The family began planning a new development in the early 2000s, and the City Council began to discuss annexing the site into Atascadero in 2008.
The proposed development would include 494 single-family residential lots of varying sizes, 63 second units, 93 multifamily units, commercial space, a resort and 2,285 acres of agricultural land and open space, according to the report.
Developers got the go-ahead to begin the environmental review process in 2013.
The development is separate from an agreement the Smith family signed with the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County to create an agricultural easement over an additional 3,255 acres of Eagle Ranch.
To submit a question or comment regarding the environmental impact report, contact Callie Taylor, senior planner, at 805-470-3448 or ctaylor@atascadero.org.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Eagle Ranch public comment meeting
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers, 6500 Palma Ave., Atascadero
