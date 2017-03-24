High-speed motorcycle chase on Hwy. 101 leads to 1 arrest; police search for second man

A high-speed chase led to the arrest of a motorcyclist in Arroyo Grande on Thursday evening, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Richards.
Police identified the man as 21-year-old Scott Robert Waltos of Grover Beach. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading an officer and violating probation.
Waltos and a second motorcyclist, Kayne Gloner, were allegedly going over 90 mph on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande when police spotted them about 4:30 p.m. Both motorcyclists fled – traveling at nearly 130 mph on the freeway at one point – by exiting toward Los Berros Road, Richards said.
Police took Waltos into custody when he missed a turn driving on Los Berros and skidded to a stop at Pomeroy Road, Richards said.
Another CHP officer and a CHP helicopter pursued Gloner, who was riding a maroon Yamaha R6 and wearing a white helmet, but were unable to find him, Richards said. Gloner is wanted for felony evasion and violating probation, Richards said.
Waltos told police that he and Gloner were going to Boomers! in Santa Maria to attend a meeting, Richards said. He asked that anyone with information about Gloner’s location contact the CHP.
Waltos was in San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday night in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
